MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Eicher Motors share price hits 52-week high after Credit Suisse retains outperform call

Our FY22 revenue is 11 percent ahead of consensus and margin is 100 bps higher on high operation leverage, the research firm said.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Eicher Motors | Total sales increased by 37 percent to 68,995 units of Royal Enfield in December 2020 against 50,416 units in December 2019.

Eicher Motors | Total sales increased by 37 percent to 68,995 units of Royal Enfield in December 2020 against 50,416 units in December 2019.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors share price jumped 5 percent intraday on January 12 after Credit Suisse maintained outperform call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained outperform call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 3,230 from Rs 2,740 per share. It is of the view that consensus has been bearish in projecting FY22 for Royal Enfield, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"High order backlog and enhanced production mean Royal Enfield can sustain at 75,000 units per month for 12 months. Our FY22 revenue is 11 percent ahead of consensus and margin is 100 bps higher on high operation leverage," it said.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,912.00, up Rs 136.35, or 4.91 percent at 10:36 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,912. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,912 and an intraday low of Rs 2,780.

Total Royal Enfield sales jumped 37 percent to 68,995 units in December 2020 as against 50,416 units in December 2019. Sequentially, total motorcycles sales rose 8.17 percent in December 2020 from 63,782 units sold in November 2020.

Close

Related stories

Eicher Motors' sold 4892 vehicles during December 2020, as against 5042 in December 2019 registering a drop of 3 percent YoY for Eicher Trucks and Buses and Volvo Trucks for the month of December 2020.

Exports soared 82 percent to 3,503 units in December 2020 as against 1,927 units in December 2019. Total CV sales jumped 31.8 percent in December 2020 from 3,710 units sold in November 2020.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Eicher Motors
first published: Jan 12, 2021 11:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.