Eicher Motors share price gains 2% on better June sales number

Eicher Royal Enfield motorcycles sales were up 26 percent at 77,109 units in the month of June 2023

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' share price gained 2 percent in the early trade on July 3 after the auto company reported better sales for the month of June.

Total sales of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, were up 6.5 percent at 6,715 units from 6,307 vehicles in the year-ago period.

The domestic sales for VECV were up 12.4 percent at 6,277 units from 5,584 vehicles but exports were down 58.4 percent at 250 units against 601 units in the year-ago period.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The Eicher Royal Enfield motorcycles sales were up 26 percent at 77,109 units in June 2023 against 61,407 bikes YoY.

The sales of models with engine capacity of up to 350cc rose 36 percent at 68,664 units, while sales of motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were down 23 percent at 8,445 units.

Exports were down 14 percent at 9,614 units from 11,142 YoY.

At 9.32 am, Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 3,663.20, up Rs 80.75, or 2.25 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,886 on November 1, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,745.35 on July 4, 2022. It is trading 5.73 percent below its 52-week high and 33.43 percent above its 52-week low.