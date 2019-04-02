Eicher Motors rallies 3% on allotment of Rs 700 cr capex for Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors rallied more than 3 percent intraday on April 2 after the automobile company announced Rs 700 crore capital expenditure plan for its motorcycle brand Royal Enfield in the current financial year.

According to a report in Business Today, the capex will be used for development of new platforms and products as well as in the construction of the Technology Centre at the Vallam Vadagal plant in Tamil Nadu.

The bikemaker also appointed Vinod K Dasari as the Chief Executive Officer and Vinod Aggarwal as an Additional Director effective from April 1.

At 0933 hrous, Eicher Motors was trading at Rs 20,810, up 3.05 percent on the BSE.