EH Building sells 5.23 Lk shrs of Info Drive Soft

On November 20, 2012 EH Building Consultancy Private Limited sold 523,500 shares of Info Drive Software at Rs 7.61 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share ended at Rs 7.69, up Rs 0.17, or 2.26%. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7.89 and an intraday low of Rs 7.41.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.45 per share. (Sep, 2012). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.09. The latest book value of the company is Rs 20.80 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.37.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23.40 and 52-week low Rs 5.18 on 13 April, 2012 and 03 January, 2012, respectively. Currently, it is trading 67.14% below its 52-week high and 48.46% above its 52-week low. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34.67 crore.