Edelweiss Financial share price jumps 8% after co denies FEMA violation

Edelweiss Financial Services share price rose 8 percent intraday on January 13 after the company clarified it has no relationship with Capstone Forex Pvt Ltd and all allegations of FEMA violations are false.

The share price on January 10 ended 9 percent lower after source based report said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing fresh summons to Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore forex scam.

In the clarification on BSE, Rashesh Shah said that allegation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violation is "false" and the company will fully cooperate in the investigation.

Morgan Stanley has equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 120 per share.

It may have adverse implications if company fails to get quick resolution to ED issue, it feels.