Edelweiss Financial share price dips 3% on ED summons

Edelweiss Financial Services share price declined 3 percent intraday on January 14 after the Enforcement Directorate issued a summons for January 15.

The company received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to represent and appear before it on January 15 and the company would do the needful, it said.

The share price was under pressure on January 10 after ED summoned Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah in a Rs 2,000-crore forex scam.

The share price recovered on January 13 after the company clarified that it had no relationship with Capstone Forex Pvt Ltd and all allegations of FEMA violations were false.