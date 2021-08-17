Edelweiss Financial Services shares rise 5% as NCD issue opens

live bse live

Edelweiss Financial Services share price added over 5 percent after company’s Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) issue opened today for subscription.

The company is issuing Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) for investors.

There are eight series of NCDs, carrying fixed rates of interest in the range of 8.75-9.7 percent, payable on tenures of 36 months, 60 months and 120 months.

There are annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. This leads to effective annual yield in the range from 9.09 percent to 9.70 percent.

An additional 20 basis points will be paid to those investors who own the shares of EFS or previous bonds or NCDs issued by EFS or its subsidiaries.

The face value of the NCD is Rs 1,000 and the minimum investment required is Rs 10,000 across all NCDs put together. The NCD will be issued in dematerialized form only and will be listed on the BSE.

The Rs 400 crore NCD issue, including the green shoe option, is rated A+ (Negative) by ICRA and AA (Outlook: Negative) by Acuite.

Nearly 75 percent of the money raised will be used for servicing existing borrowings.

At 11:26 hrs Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 84.70, up Rs 3.10, or 3.80 percent on the BSE.