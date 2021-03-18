English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Edelweiss Financial Services shares locked in lower circuit on whistleblower complaint

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection of the books of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co following accusations of fund diversion, a charge denied by the company.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services share price was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 18 after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) ordered an inspection of the books of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co (EARC).

There were pending sell orders of 54,990 shares, with no buyers available.

The MCA has ordered an inspection of the books of EARC after a whistleblower wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) alleging fraud at the firm.

The whistleblower—Paras Kuhad, a former additional solicitor general of India—has alleged that Edelweiss Group, the controlling shareholder of the asset reconstruction company along with its partner Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), diverted at least Rs 1,800 crore from EARC. Kuhad and his family own about 14 percent in EARC, which manages Rs 45,000 crore in assets.

Edelweiss ARC strongly denied the all wrongdoing and said it was following all laws in letter and spirit. CDPQ did not respond to mails seeking comment.

Close

Related stories

An inspection of books does not mean a firm is guilty of violating the law. It is only the first step of a process in which an investigating officer records statements of company officials. Based on the findings, the ministry can decide if the probe needs to end or a further examination by it or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office is called for.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the letter from the MCA to its Mumbai branch ordering the inspection, citing the whistleblower complaint received through the PMO.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a diversified financial services company, providing investment banking, institutional equities, private client broking, asset management and investment advisory services It also extends wealth management, insurance broking and wholesale financing services to corporate, institutional and high-net worth individuals.

At 1007 hours, Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 80.20, down Rs 4.20, or 4.98 percent on the BSE.

edeleweiess

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 91.70 on March 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.90 on March 26, 2020. It is trading 12.54 percent below its 52-week high and 168.23 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Edelweiss Financial Services
first published: Mar 18, 2021 10:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.