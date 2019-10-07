App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Financial falls 7% on rating downgrade by CRISIL

The rating agency has,however, re-affirmed the credit rating of CRISIL A1+ assigned to the short-term borrowing programme..

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services touched 52-week low of Rs 78.15, falling more than 7 percent, intraday on October 7 after CRISIL downgraded the rating of long-term debt instruments of ECL Finance AA- from AA.

However, the rating agency has reaffirmed the credit rating of CRISIL A1+ assigned to the short-term borrowing programmes of ECL Finance, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of  Edelweiss Financial Services.

The instruments with this rating are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry lowest credit risk.

Close
At 10:55 hours, Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 79.30, down Rs 5.15, or 6.10 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.