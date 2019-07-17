App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss falls 5% on plans to offload stake in wealth business

The company is in advanced talks with US-based Kora Management to sell 20 percent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for a consideration of about Rs 2,000 crore, as per reports

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services fell as much as 5 percent intraday on July 17 after reports of company's plan to offload part stake in its wealth business.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the company is in advanced talks with US-based Kora Management to sell 20 percent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for a consideration of about Rs 2,000 crore.

“Edelweiss will raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling this stake and it will help in meeting debt obligations during this quarter,” a person familiar with the matter told the daily.

Close
At 1145 hrs, Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting Rs 168.25, down 3.36 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:07 pm

