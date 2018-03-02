Edelweiss bets on city gas distribution network expansion; IGL, MGL and Guj Gas to benefit

Speaking on the decision to double city gas distribution purview, Edelweiss believes that the move is a long term positive. As per the plan, the network will be expanded to more geographical areas than ever.

Further, the brokerage house highlighted that the quorum for PNGRB had been achieved and the reforms will accelerate going forward.

Edelweiss also highlighted how the marketing exclusivity had been raised to eight years.

Among stocks, it believes IGL, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas will pursue high potential areas and are better poised to leverage their expertise as well as strong balance sheets.

At 13:18 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 309.60, up Rs 5.15, or 1.69 percent. Meanwhile, Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 870.55, up Rs 6.90, or 0.80 percent. Mahanagar Gas, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 1,063.40, up Rs 19.85, or 1.90 percent.