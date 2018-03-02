App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss bets on city gas distribution network expansion; IGL, MGL and Guj Gas to benefit

Further, the brokerage house highlighted that the quorum for PNGRB had been achieved and the reforms will accelerate going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Speaking on the decision to double city gas distribution purview, Edelweiss believes that the move is a long term positive. As per the plan, the network will be expanded to more geographical areas than ever.

Further, the brokerage house highlighted that the quorum for PNGRB had been achieved and the reforms will accelerate going forward.

Edelweiss also highlighted how the marketing exclusivity had been raised to eight years.

Among stocks, it believes IGL, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas will pursue high potential areas and are better poised to leverage their expertise as well as strong balance sheets.

At 13:18 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 309.60, up Rs 5.15, or 1.69 percent. Meanwhile, Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 870.55, up Rs 6.90, or 0.80 percent. Mahanagar Gas, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 1,063.40, up Rs 19.85, or 1.90 percent.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC