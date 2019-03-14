eClerx Services rises 6% on buyback approval worth of Rs 262 crore

Share price of eClerx Services rose 6.3 percent intraday March 14 after the company approved buyback of equity shares.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 14, 2019, approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 262 crore, company said in BSE release.

The buyback is at a maximum price of Rs 1,600 per share.

At 1452 hours, eClerx Services was quoting at Rs 1,152.00, up Rs 47.15, or 4.27 percent on the BSE.