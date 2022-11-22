 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Planners gains 13% to zoom 31% in 2 days, here is why

Nov 22, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on November 23 to consider and approve the allotment of bonus equity shares

Easy Trip Planners share price hit a 52-week high to jump more than 13 percent in the morning session on November 22, zooming over 31 percent in the last two days as the stock traded ex-split and ex-bonus.

A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on November 23, 2022 to consider and approve the allotment of bonus equity shares.

The board fixed November 22 as the record date to finalise eligible beneficiaries for the issuance of 3:1 bonus shares as well as 1:2 stock subdivision.

The company's board had on October 10 announced three bonus shares for every one held along with a split of an equity share of Rs 2 face value into two shares of Rs 1 each.

ICICI Direct revised the target price of Easy Trip Planners to Rs 63 and maintained “buy” recommendation on the stock.