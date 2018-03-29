East Bridge Capital Master Fund buys 2cr shares of Fortis Healthcare

On March 28, 2018 BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 39,00,893 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 123.30 on the NSE.

However, East Bridge Capital Master Fund I bought 1,60,00,000 shares at Rs 128.71 on the NSE and bought 40,00,000 shares at Rs 130.14 on the BSE.

However, UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 58,60,345 shares at Rs 127.66.

On Wednesday, Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 123.35, down Rs 18.90, or 13.29 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 228.95 and 52-week low Rs 107.10 on 03 May, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.12 percent below its 52-week high and 15.17 percent above its 52-week low.