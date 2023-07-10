EaseMyTrip jumps 4% after signing GSA with Spicejet Airline

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Shares of EaseMyTrip jumps 4 percent after the company signed a General Sales Agreement (GSA) with SpiceJet Airline. At 12:46 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 42.95 on the National Stock Exchange, up 4.25 percent from the previous close.

As per the exchange filing, under the GSA, EaseMyTrip will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India, thus helping customers avail of the services of SpiceJet.

Termed as a strategic intervention, the agreement is an attempt for both companies to expand their services in the Indian market. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, stated, "We are elated to be partnering with SpiceJet and anticipate gaining additional momentum to become a leader in the air ticketing industry within the next 18 to 24 months."

With EaseMyTrip's extensive network in the travel industry, the company will play an important role in boosting SpiceJet's sales. EaseMyTrip will actively leverage its distribution channels and employ all necessary measures to enhance the distribution and network of SpiceJet

Earlier last month, Easy Trip Planners' stock was in focus after the company partnered with the World Padel League (WPL) 2023. Easy Trip Planners has joined hands with the World Padel League as the official travel partner.

