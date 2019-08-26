App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamatic Technologies surges 19% after India Ratings changes outlook

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,872 and 52-week low Rs 1,106.10 on 06 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively

Share price of Dynamatic Technologies surged more than 19 percent intraday on August 26 after India Ratings changed its outlook to positive from Stable. However, it plunged into the red later.

India Ratings & Research has revised the outlook to positive from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND BBB+.

At 1104 hours, Dynamatic Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,151.10, down Rs 36.70, or 3.09 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,872 and 52-week low Rs 1,106.10 on 06 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.51 percent below its 52-week high and 4.07 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

