Dynamatic Technologies surges 13% on signing MoU with Russian Helicopters

Share price of Dynamatic Technologies surged 13.3 percent intraday Thursday on signing MoU with Russian Helicopters.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,468.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,381.35.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with joint-stock company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblie and detail parts fabrication.

At 09:30 hrs Dynamatic Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,426.40, up Rs 131.10, or 10.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,153.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,211.00 on 26 February, 2018 and 19 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.91 percent below its 52-week high and 19.32 percent above its 52-week low.