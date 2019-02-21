App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamatic Technologies surges 13% on signing MoU with Russian Helicopters

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,153.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,211.00 on 26 February, 2018 and 19 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Dynamatic Technologies surged 13.3 percent intraday Thursday on signing MoU with Russian Helicopters.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,468.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,381.35.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with joint-stock company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblie and detail parts fabrication.

At 09:30 hrs Dynamatic Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,426.40, up Rs 131.10, or 10.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,153.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,211.00 on 26 February, 2018 and 19 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.91 percent below its 52-week high and 19.32 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.