Dynamatic Technologies shares jump 6% on bagging Boeing contract

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dynamatic Technologies share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on September 22 after the Bengaluru-based company announced it bagged a contract from Boeing to produce aerostructures for its latest fighter jet.

The company would manufacture assemblies for the aerospace major's newest tactical fighter F-15EX Eagle II. This is a first where aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India, the company said in a statement.

“Dynamatic has been associated closely with Boeing as a strategic tier-1 supplier partner for over a decade,” Dynamatic Technologies Limited CEO & Managing Director Udayant Malhotra, said. “The award for manufacturing aerostructures for the F-15EX Eagle II to Dynamatic is a testimony of our partnership with Boeing.”

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Dynamatic Technologies will supply the aerostructure requirements from the financial year 2022, manufacturing them at its facility in Bengaluru.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,033.75, up Rs 193.80, or 6.82 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,081.05 and an intraday low of Rs 2,876.50.