Dynamatic Technologies rises 5% on signing MoU with SAAB Technologies

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rose 5.5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company signed a MoU with SAAB Technologies.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAAB Technologies with an intent to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defence related work, including Gripen fighter aircraft.

Recently, company signed a MoU with Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,153.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,211 on 26 February, 2018 and 19 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.64 percent below its 52-week high and 14.47 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:34 hrs Dynamatic Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,394.20, up Rs 47.85, or 3.55 percent on the BSE.