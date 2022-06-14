Dynamatic Technologies flies after grabbing escape hatch door contract for Airbus A220

Dynamatic Technologies:

Dynamatic Technologies share price rose more than 9 percent in early trade on June 14 after the company won a contract to manufacture escape hatch door for Airbus A220 aircraft.

"Dynamatic has been working with Airbus since 2006 on flight critical wing sub-assemblies and are now moving onto the fuselage. The escape hatch door is a complex assembly, and this is the first aerostructure of the new Airbus A220 family to be built in India," said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and managing director.

At 09:43 hrs Dynamatic was quoting at Rs 2,009.00, up Rs 144.25, or 7.74 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 3,447.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,344.30 on 13 September 2021 and 18 June 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.73 percent below its 52-week high and 49.45 percent above its 52-week low.