    Dynamatic Technologies flies after grabbing escape hatch door contract for Airbus A220

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 3,447.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,344.30 on 13 September 2021 and 18 June 2021 respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Dynamatic Technologies share price rose more than 9 percent in early trade on June 14 after the company won a contract to manufacture escape hatch door for Airbus A220 aircraft.

    "Dynamatic has been working with Airbus since 2006 on flight critical wing sub-assemblies and are now moving onto the fuselage. The escape hatch door is a complex assembly, and this is the first aerostructure of the new Airbus A220 family to be built in India," said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and managing director.

    At 09:43 hrs Dynamatic was quoting at Rs 2,009.00, up Rs 144.25, or 7.74 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 3,447.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,344.30 on 13 September 2021 and 18 June 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 41.73 percent below its 52-week high and 49.45 percent above its 52-week low.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Dynamatic Technologies
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:58 am
