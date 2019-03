DVI Fund Mauritius buys 53.34 lakh shares of PC Jeweller

On December 27, 2012 DVI Fund Mauritius Limited bought 3,334,312 shares of PC Jeweller at Rs 142.69 on the NSE and bought 2,000,000 shares at Rs 142.57 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 149, up Rs 14, or 10.37%. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 154.75 and an intraday low of Rs 135.50.