Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Duke Offshore locked at 20% upper circuit on new contract

The contract is for a period of 2 years with an extension option upto 30 months and will start in the month of February 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Duke Offshore locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday as company won a contract from Daewoo-Tata projects JV.

The company has been awarded a prestigious contract by Daewoo-Tata projects JV to provide one initial high speed vessel to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project.

The contract is for a period of 2 years with an extension option upto 30 months and will start in the month of February 2019.

There were pending buy orders of 54,780 shares, with no sellers available.

At 09:21 hrs Duke Offshore was quoting at Rs 25.35, up Rs 4.20, or 19.86 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 47 and 52-week low Rs 14.53 on 27 February, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.06 percent below its 52-week high and 74.47 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:28 am

