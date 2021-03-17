English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ducon Infratechnologies share price locked at upper circuit as Vedanta gives LoI

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 8.48 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.30 on 06 January, 2021 and 01 April, 2020, respectively.

March 17, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Ducon Infratechnologies is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider infrastructure business sector.

Ducon Infratechnologies is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider infrastructure business sector.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ducon Infratechnologies share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on March 17 after company had received Letter Of Intent (LoI) from Vedanta for its AHS (Alumina Handling System) order.

There were pending buy orders of 103,420 shares, with no sellers available.

"... announced that it has received LoI (Letter of Intent) from Vedanta for Alumina Handling System for at their Alumina Refinery, Lanjigarh, District Kalahandi, Odisha," as per the company press release.

The scope includes complete design & engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of Alumina Handling System, for refinery expansion.

The company continues to be actively involved in bidding for both FGD (Flue Gas Desulpharisation) and MHS (Material Handling System) projects.

Close

Related stories

In the case of FGD Projects, the company is bidding directly as well as jointly with other EPC companies and remains hopeful to win some of these projects as and when they are decided, company said.

At 11:19 hrs Ducon Infratechnologies was quoting at Rs 5.78, up Rs 0.27, or 4.90 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 8.48 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.30 on 06 January, 2021 and 01 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.84 percent below its 52-week high and 151.3 percent above its 52-week low.

ducon

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.10 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 57.80.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 6.19 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.93.

Ducon Infratechnologies is one of the leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) in India providing turnkey solutions in the Industrial and infrastructure space to multiple business segments across varied industries.

The company is diversified into FGD systems, bulk material handling systems, Electrification and infrastructure markets. The company offers execution of turnkey FGD systems for power & industrial boilers, bulk material handling systems and electrification projects across India and neighboring regions.

The company is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider infrastructure business sector.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ducon Infratechnologies
first published: Mar 17, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.