Ducon Infratechnologies share price locked at upper circuit as Vedanta gives LoI

Ducon Infratechnologies is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider infrastructure business sector.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ducon Infratechnologies share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on March 17 after company had received Letter Of Intent (LoI) from Vedanta for its AHS (Alumina Handling System) order.

There were pending buy orders of 103,420 shares, with no sellers available.

"... announced that it has received LoI (Letter of Intent) from Vedanta for Alumina Handling System for at their Alumina Refinery, Lanjigarh, District Kalahandi, Odisha," as per the company press release.

The scope includes complete design & engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of Alumina Handling System, for refinery expansion.

The company continues to be actively involved in bidding for both FGD (Flue Gas Desulpharisation) and MHS (Material Handling System) projects.

In the case of FGD Projects, the company is bidding directly as well as jointly with other EPC companies and remains hopeful to win some of these projects as and when they are decided, company said.

At 11:19 hrs Ducon Infratechnologies was quoting at Rs 5.78, up Rs 0.27, or 4.90 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 8.48 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.30 on 06 January, 2021 and 01 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.84 percent below its 52-week high and 151.3 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.10 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 57.80.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 6.19 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.93.

Ducon Infratechnologies is one of the leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) in India providing turnkey solutions in the Industrial and infrastructure space to multiple business segments across varied industries.

The company is diversified into FGD systems, bulk material handling systems, Electrification and infrastructure markets. The company offers execution of turnkey FGD systems for power & industrial boilers, bulk material handling systems and electrification projects across India and neighboring regions.

The company is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider infrastructure business sector.