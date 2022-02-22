English
    Ducon Infratechnologies gains 250% in 1 year as board gears up to discuss bonus share on February 25

    The share price surged 277 percent in the last one year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Ducon Infratechnologies share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as the company's board meets on February 25 to consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

    There were pending buy orders of 82,856 shares, with no sellers available.

    The board meeting of Ducon Infratechnologies will be held through video conferencing/other audio-visual means. There's also a proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company.

    The company has posted 174 percent jump in its third quarter net profit at Rs 2.15 crore as against Rs 0.78 crore a year ago. The company's net sales were down at Rs 98.02 crore against Rs 102.04 crore during the same period.

    At 12:46am, Ducon Infratechnologies was quoting at Rs 21.15, up Rs 1.00, or 4.96 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 31.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.42 on 12 January, 2022 and 16 March, 2021, respectively. It was trading 33.49 percent below its 52-week high and 290.22 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Ducon Infratechnologies
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 01:03 pm

