Dreamfolks sees large trade worth Rs 62.8 crore, stock gains as 2.4% equity changes hands

Dreamfolks Services is engaged in the business of developing software solutions, primarily for airport services.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dreamfolks Services shares were trading 4 percent higher after around 2.4 percent equity changed hands in a large trade worth Rs 62.8 crore on September 6, Bloomberg data showed. Nearly 12.4 lakh shares of Dreamfolks were sold in a block deal at the NSE. It was not immediately clear who the buyers or sellers were in the deal.

At 10.45 am on the NSE, Dreamfolks Services stock was quoting at Rs 520, up Rs 18.05, or 3.60 percent.

In year-to-date terms, the stock is up 40.88 percent. After a sharp fall seen from August 8 to August 17, the stock has been witnessing consolidation in the present.

The financials

In Q1FY24, the company reported a 66.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its revenue from operations at Rs 266 crore. Net profit for the quarter remained flat at Rs 13 crore.

The operating profit margin contracted by 500 basis points on year to 7 percent.

Dreamfolks is an airports services aggregator facilitating access to lounges, food and beverages, spa along with baggage services and airport transfers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.