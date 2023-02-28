 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddy's trades lower after buying US generics firm. What brokerages have to say

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Dr Reddy’s will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately USD 90 million (USD) in cash.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares traded marginally lower in the early hours of February 28.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio of Salisbury, Australia, based Mayne Pharma Group Limited, the company said in a press release dated February 27.

The portfolio includes 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products, including a number of generic products focused on women’s health, the company said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately $90 million in cash, contingent payments of up to $15 million, consideration towards inventory and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date, it added.