Dr Reddy’s Q3 consolidated profit jumps 77%; what should investors do with the stock?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially.

