    Dr Reddy’s Q3 consolidated profit jumps 77%; what should investors do with the stock?

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price will remain in focus on January 27 after company announced its December quarter results on Wednesday.

    Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.

    The Hyderabad-based drug maker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially.

