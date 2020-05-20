App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Labs share price gains 2% ahead of Q4 numbers

The company told exchanges said it Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA for its unit in Hyderabad, indicating closure of the audit.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Dr Reddy
Dr Reddy
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained a percent on May 20 ahead of the company's March quarter numbers.

The company told the exchanges said it received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its formulations manufacturing plant in Hyderabad's Bachupally, indicating closure of the audit.

The stock price has gained over 50 percent in the last nine months and was quoting at Rs 3,769, up Rs 69.45, or 1.88 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,782.25 and an intraday low of Rs 3,705.

Close

The company will release its March quarter earnings later in the day and is expected to clock healthy year-on-year growth, said brokerages.

related news

Untitled1

Apart from the numbers, investors will keep a close eye on any update on ANDA filings/launches over the next 12–15 months.

Moreover, an update on Nuvaring, Copaxone approval, commentary on cost optimisation and timelines for Wockhardt portfolio acquisition would also be in the focus, experts said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 16.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the company's sales to Rs 4,465.6 crore for Q4FY20.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects US business to bounce back to $235 million (up $13 million QoQ), given the benefit of recent launches.

"We forecast 12 percent YoY growth for India, while we expect Russia/CIS to decline 5 percent YoY, given RUB depreciation. We expect RoW to grow at 13 percent YoY and expect the EU to grow 24 percent YoY. We expect PSAI business to grow 8 percent YoY," Kotak said.

Untitled

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Dr Reddy's Labs has zero promoter pledge with low debt. The technical chart shows Bullish Harami (Bullish Reversal) pattern with FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Labs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

Explained | COVID-19 and human challenge trials

Explained | COVID-19 and human challenge trials

Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.