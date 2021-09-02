MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rise 3% on drug launch in Canada

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,613.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,135.90 on 07 July, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share price rose nearly 3 percent on September 2 after the company launched the generic equivalent of Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules in the Canadian market.

Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada.

"Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population," said Vinod Ramachandran, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada.

"Along with this important launch, we are pleased to introduce our Reddy2Assist Platform, which provides convenient one-stop access to assist prescribers and pharmacists with qualification requirements for patients, as well as patient on boarding and registration via web portal, telephone or fax," he added.

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.

At 09:29 hrs, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,898.85, up Rs 134.90, or 2.83 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 12.73 percent below its 52-week high and 18.45 percent above its 52-week low.
