Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rise 2% on launch of Albendazole tablets in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on April 30 after the company launched Albendazole tablets in the US.

"..... announced the launch of Albendazole Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)," as per the company release.

The Albenza brand and generic had sales of approximately USD 27 million in the US market for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Albendazole Tablets, USP are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of two, it added.

At 12:24 hrs, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 5,152.40, up Rs 51.05, or 1 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,514.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,613.45 on 21 September 2020 and 18 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.57 percent below its 52-week high and 42.59 percent above its 52-week low.