Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price up 7% as board to consider fund raising

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price rose 7 percent intraday on March 24 after the company said it is going to consider fundraising.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on March 27, 2020, to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of commercial paper," as per company release.

At 11:45 hrs, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,818.75, up Rs 53.05, or 1.92 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,363 and 52-week low Rs 2,352 on 20 February 2020 and 14 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.18 percent below its 52-week high and 19.84 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

