Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price falls 3% post June quarter result

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,613.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,963.85 on 07 July, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price fell 3 percent intraday after the company declared its June quarter numbers.

The company has reported consolidated profit at Rs 570.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, a 1.5 percent drop from the year-ago period. Profit in June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 579.3 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,919.4 crore in Q1FY22.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 12.3 percent at Rs 1,019 crore against Rs 1,162.2 crore, while margin was down at 20.7 percent versus 26.3 percent, YoY.

At 11:40 hrs, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 5,266.75, down Rs 142.40, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 6.18 percent below its 52-week high and 32.87 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:59 am

