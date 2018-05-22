Dr Reddy's Laboratories rises 8% despite fall in Q4 profit; recommends 400% final dividend

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares price increased by 8 percent intraday Tuesday despite decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company Q4FY18 net profit declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 302.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to continuing headwinds in the US and steep sales drop in Russia.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 337.6 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew 1 percent to Rs 3,534.9 crore compared to Rs 3,498.5 crore a year ago.

For the full year ended March 31, Dr Reddy's revenues grew 1 percent to Rs 14,202.8 crore while net profit declined 2 percent to Rs 1,434.1 crore.

The North America business that constitutes about 42 percent of global generic sales came lower by 6 percent at Rs 1,448.7 crore primarily on account of higher price erosion due to channel consolidation and increased competition in some of its key molecules namely valganciclovir, azacitidine, and decitabine.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 (400 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2017-18.

At 15:18 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,027.75, up Rs 133.40, or 7.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil