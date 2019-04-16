Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories added 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday after company received EIR from USFDA.

The company in its press release said that it has received the establishment inspection report (BIR) from USFDA, for the formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad.

In February, 2019 this site has undergone an audit by the USFDA, wherein we were issued a Form 483 with 11 (eleven) observations. Based on our responses and follow up actions, the USFDA has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI), company added.

At 11:16 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,819.85, up Rs 28.15, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,875 and 52-week low Rs 1,888 on 04 February, 2019 and 21 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.79 percent below its 52-week high and 49.54 percent above its 52-week low.