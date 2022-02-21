English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains 2% on selling of two anti-bacterial brands

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,613.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,135.90 on 07 July, 2021 and 19 March, 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
    Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands from Dr. Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus

    Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands from Dr. Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rose over 2 percent in early trade on February 21 on the back of the news of Binnopharm Group acquiring two of its anti-bacterial brands in the Russia and CIS region.

    "The Sistema Group company, Binnopharm Group, one of the leading pharmaceutical production companies in Russia via its affiliate Joint Stock Company ‘Alium’, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the signing of a deal that will allow Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands from Dr Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus," the company said in a statement.

    The portfolio includes various dosage forms such as tablets, solution for infusions and eye drops, it mentioned.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    "Further to intimation dated October 29, 2021, on the audit conducted by the USFDA at our formulations manufacturing facilities (FTO 7 and FTO 9) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, we wish to inform you that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA indicating closure of the inspection," said Dr Reddy's in an another press release.

    Close

    Related stories

    At 9:22am, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,370.45, up Rs 49.45, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,613.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,135.90 on July 7, 2021 and March 19, 2021, respectively. It is now trading 22.15 percent below its 52-week high and 5.67 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:45 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.