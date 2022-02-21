Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains 2% on selling of two anti-bacterial brands

Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands from Dr. Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rose over 2 percent in early trade on February 21 on the back of the news of Binnopharm Group acquiring two of its anti-bacterial brands in the Russia and CIS region.

"The Sistema Group company, Binnopharm Group, one of the leading pharmaceutical production companies in Russia via its affiliate Joint Stock Company ‘Alium’, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the signing of a deal that will allow Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands from Dr Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus," the company said in a statement.

The portfolio includes various dosage forms such as tablets, solution for infusions and eye drops, it mentioned.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

"Further to intimation dated October 29, 2021, on the audit conducted by the USFDA at our formulations manufacturing facilities (FTO 7 and FTO 9) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, we wish to inform you that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA indicating closure of the inspection," said Dr Reddy's in an another press release.

At 9:22am, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,370.45, up Rs 49.45, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,613.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,135.90 on July 7, 2021 and March 19, 2021, respectively. It is now trading 22.15 percent below its 52-week high and 5.67 percent above its 52-week low.