Dr Reddy’s Laboratories declines 3% on Form 483 from USFDA

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories declined 3 percent intraday Friday as it has received Form 483 from USFDA.

The company has received Form 483 with 4 observations for its API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak Telengana from USFDA.

The audit of company’s Telengana units has been completed today by the USFDA with four observations which will be addressed comprehensively within stipulated time.

At 15:26 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,155.10, down Rs 28.10, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,788.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.65 on 24 July, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.7 percent below its 52-week high and 13.33 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil