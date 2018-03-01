Dr Reddy's Lab slips 4% on USFDA OAI status for Srikakulam plant

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 4 percent in the early trade on Monday as the USFDA has maintained OAI status for the company's Srikakulam plant.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its API manufacturing plant in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

"FDA has asked us for more details. We are providing those details and continuing to engage with FDA for resolution of pending issues," company said in press release.

At 09:16 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,101.90, down Rs 67.35, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year share price declined by 27 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil