Dr Reddy's Lab shares fall 4% after firm shuts plants on reports of data breach

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price shed 4 percent intraday on October 22 after the company shut down all its production facilities.

Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories has shut down all its production facilities following a data breach in the servers, according to a report by ET Now.

The company’s plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were impacted by the breach which happened between 4.00-5.00 pm (US time), the report suggests.

At 10:58 hrs, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,918.20, down Rs 128.55, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,514.65 and 52-week low Rs 2,497.60 on 21 September 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.82 percent below its 52-week high and 96.92 percent above its 52-week low