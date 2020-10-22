172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|dr-reddys-lab-shares-fall-4-after-firm-shuts-plants-on-reports-of-data-breach-5997451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Lab shares fall 4% after firm shuts plants on reports of data breach

The company’s plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were impacted by the breach which happened between 4.00-5.00 pm (US time), the report suggests.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price shed 4 percent intraday on October 22 after the company shut down all its production facilities.

Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories has shut down all its production facilities following a data breach in the servers, according to a report by ET Now.

The company’s plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were impacted by the breach which happened between 4.00-5.00 pm (US time), the report suggests.

At 10:58 hrs, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,918.20, down Rs 128.55, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,514.65 and 52-week low Rs 2,497.60 on 21 September 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.82 percent below its 52-week high and 96.92 percent above its 52-week low
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Lab

