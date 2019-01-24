Dr Reddy’s Lab gains on launch of propofol injectable emulsion in US

Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Thursday after company announced launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion in the US market.

The company launched Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Diprivan brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 310 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018, according to IMS Health.

Dr. Reddy's Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/ml vials for single patient use only.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2019 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

At 12:12 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,663.50, up Rs 18, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.