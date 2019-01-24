App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s Lab gains on launch of propofol injectable emulsion in US

Dr. Reddy's Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/ml vials for single patient use only.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Thursday after company announced launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion in the US market.

The company launched Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Diprivan brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 310 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018, according to IMS Health.

Dr. Reddy's Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/ml vials for single patient use only.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2019 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

At 12:12 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,663.50, up Rs 18, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.