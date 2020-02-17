Dr Reddy’s hits 52-week high on zero observation for Andhra unit

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price touched 52-week high of Rs 3,341.45, rising 1 percent intraday, on February 17 after the company received zero observation for its Andhra Pradesh unit.

Audit of the company's Formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the USFDA, has been completed today with zero observation.

Also, the company notified by the USFDA, that the inspection classification of the Formulations Manufacturing Plant (Vizag SEZ Plant 1 - FTO 7) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam is determined as voluntary action initiated (VAI).

At 12:45 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 3,315.00, up Rs 7.50, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.