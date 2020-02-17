App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s hits 52-week high on zero observation for Andhra unit

The audit of company's Formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the USFDA, has been completed today with zero observation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price touched 52-week high of Rs 3,341.45, rising 1 percent intraday, on February 17 after the company received zero observation for its Andhra Pradesh unit.

Audit of the company's Formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the USFDA, has been completed today with zero observation.

Also, the company notified by the USFDA, that the inspection classification of the Formulations Manufacturing Plant (Vizag SEZ Plant 1 - FTO 7) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam is determined as voluntary action initiated (VAI).

Close
At 12:45 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 3,315.00, up Rs 7.50, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.