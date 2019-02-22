Dr Reddy's gains 2% as USFDA completes audit of US plant with no observations

Share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained more than 2 percent intraday Friday after company received zero observations for its plant.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the audit of company's formulations Shrevepmi plant, Louisiana, USA, with zero observations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,875 and 52-week low Rs 1,888 on 04 February, 2019 and 21 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 39.37 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:36 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,629.70, up Rs 44.20, or 1.71 percent.