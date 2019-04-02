Dr Lal PathLabs gains 3% on acquisition of Bawankar Pathology

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs added nearly 3 percent intraday on April 2 after the healthcare provider acquired Bawankar Pathology for Rs 5.2 crore.

The company in its BSE release said that Board of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited, approved the acquisition of a Proprietorship Concern M/s Bawankar Pathology.

"The Company's Subsidiary Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited has decided to acquire 100 percent of the business of M/s Bawankar Pathology with the objective of strengthening its presence in the business," the company said in an exchange disclosure.

At 1015 hours, Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting Rs 1076, up 2.81 percent on the BSE.