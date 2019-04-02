Dr Lal PathLabs gains 3% on acquisition of Bawankar Pathology

At 1015 hrs, Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting Rs 1076, up 2.81 percent on the BSE.
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs added nearly 3 percent intraday on April 2 after the healthcare provider acquired Bawankar Pathology for Rs 5.2 crore.
The company in its BSE release said that Board of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited, approved the acquisition of a Proprietorship Concern M/s Bawankar Pathology.
"The Company's Subsidiary Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited has decided to acquire 100 percent of the business of M/s Bawankar Pathology with the objective of strengthening its presence in the business," the company said in an exchange disclosure.