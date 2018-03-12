Dolphin Offshore gains 4% on contract signs with RAL of Rs 6.75cr

Shares of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises added 4 percent intraday Monday on order win worth Rs 6.75 crore.

The company has entered into a contract with RAL, Malaysia for provision of driving equipment and manpower in Middle East.

The total amount of award is AED 38,77,351 (approximately Rs 6.75 crore).

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on March 19, to consider the reconstitution of the nomination and remuneration committee and to discuss the working of the company.

At 13:12 hrs Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I) was quoting at Rs 79.20, up Rs 0.85, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

Share slipped 34 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil