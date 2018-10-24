Dolly Khanna tweaks stake in 12 companies that fell up to 30% since July

The portfolio of Chennai-based Dolly and Rajiv Khanna, who have a reputation of spotting value in small and midcaps, increased their stake in companies which fell up to 50 percent in September quarter till date.

Most stocks in their portfolio (mostly mid and smallcaps) are down double-digits. As many as 13 companies in her portfolio have come out with details of their shareholding pattern as of October 19.

The duo is counted as one of the top Indian analysts in the fraternity of value pickers. Rajiv Khanna, who started investing in the market in 1996 with an initial investment of Rs 1 crore is now worth over Rs 750 crore, according to reports.

This is not the complete portfolio as we have collated a list of those stocks in which the duo hold more than a percent stake as per October 19 shareholding data. Their portfolio would also include other companies in which they hold less than a percent stake.

Dolly and Rajiv Khanna have a knack of spotting multibaggers and know when to book profits and increase stake in companies offering value after a correction.

As many as 5 of the 13 companies, which have declared their shareholding pattern as of October 23, fell up to 30 percent from July till date.

Companies in which the couple reduced their stake include Manappuram Finance (down 29%), RSWM (down 17%), Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (down 29%), Sterling Tools (down 4%), and Tata Metaliks (down 11%).

Dolly Khanna increased her stake in 7 out of 13 companies which have declared their shareholding pattern so far which include companies like IFB Agro Industries, Muthoot Capital, Nocil, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Ruchira Papers, and Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.

Most of the companies in which the couple increased their stake fell in double digits up to 24 percent. Rain Industries, Nocil, Radico Khaitan, and Muthoot Capital fell 5-24 percent in the quarter to date.

On the other hand, Ruchira Papers rose 18 percent, Selan Exploration was up 10 percent, and IFB Agro rose nearly 1 percent are some of the stocks in which the couple increased their stake in the September quarter.

During the September quarter, Dolly Khanna kept stake constant in one firm which is Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd at 1 percent. The stock fell 22.98 percent in the quarter till date while a little over 50 percent so far in the year 2018.