DMR Hydroengineering bags consulting order for Karnataka project

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures on July 15 said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10 lakh deal from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency to provide consultancy services for a project in Karnataka.

“DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has appointed as LIE for monitoring of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) funded Commissioned 24 MW Aniyur hole Small Hydro Project (SHP) located at Aniyur Stream, Neria Village, Belthangadi Taluk, Dakshin Kanada, Karnataka,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project work includes review of energy yield assessment, independent energy yield assessment, review of power evacuation arrangement, review of power sale arrangement, review O&M arrangements and PDC Work.

The tenure to provide services is three years. The company will receive 9.81 lakh plus applicable taxes as remuneration.

On July 14, the stock was locked at 10 percent upper circuit for the entire day. It closed at Rs 44.42 on BSE with market cap at Rs 16.55 crore. The stock is up 53.44 percent in the last six months.

No analyst tracks this company.

