DLF topples 3% on stake sale by Singapore govt

Shares of DLF toppled nearly 3 percent intraday on April 10 after the investment arm of the Singapore government sold its stake in the company worth Rs 1,300 crore through an open market transaction on April 8.

The Delhi-based company in its exchange disclosures said that 6.8 crore shares were sold at Rs 191 a piece in a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange.

Singapore government's stake in the realty major has now reduced to 0.3 percent from 4.11 percent.

At 1427 hrs, DLF was quoting Rs 182.35, down 2.77 percent on the BSE.