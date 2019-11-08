App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF share price gains 6% after MSCI inclusion, Q2 numbers

The company revenue was down 19.8 percent at Rs 1,715.5 crore versus Rs 2,139 crore in the same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Shares of DLF added more than 6 percent in the morning trade on November 8 after the realtor found a place on the MSCI India Domestic Index.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), in its semi-annual rebalancing of portfolio, has included the company in its India Domestic Index.

In the quarter ended September, the company posted 19 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 445.9 crore versus Rs 374.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 46.9 percent at Rs 350.3 crore against Rs 659.3 crore, while the margin was down at 20.4 percent versus 30.8 percent, YoY.

At 1006 hours, DLF was quoting at Rs 204.20, up Rs 11.75, or 6.11 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

