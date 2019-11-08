DLF share price gains 6% after MSCI inclusion, Q2 numbers

Shares of DLF added more than 6 percent in the morning trade on November 8 after the realtor found a place on the MSCI India Domestic Index.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), in its semi-annual rebalancing of portfolio, has included the company in its India Domestic Index.

In the quarter ended September, the company posted 19 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 445.9 crore versus Rs 374.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company revenue was down 19.8 percent at Rs 1,715.5 crore versus Rs 2,139 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 46.9 percent at Rs 350.3 crore against Rs 659.3 crore, while the margin was down at 20.4 percent versus 30.8 percent, YoY.