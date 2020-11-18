PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF share price gains 3% on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
DLF share price added 3 percent in the early trade on November 18 after the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The company has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category, as per press release.

This recognition demonstrates DLF’s track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives, company said.

DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability, company said in release.

DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020, it added.

"Based on innovation and backed by sound governance, we are making dedicated efforts to promote resource efficiency, a low carbon economy and local socio-economic development. We are able to actualise our commitment to sustainability through enduring collaborations with our peers, partners, customers and communities,” said Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF.

At 09:26 hrs DLF was quoting at Rs 191.15, up Rs 2.80, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 266.65 and 52-week low Rs 114.50 on 01 February, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.31 percent below its 52-week high and 66.94 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:11 am

