DLF share price falls 3% as it posts Q4 net loss of Rs 1,860 crore

DLF share price was down over 3 percent at open on June 5 after the company announced its March quarter results.

The country’s largest real estate developer on June 4 reported a net loss of Rs 1,860 crore for the quarter ended March 31 due to reversal of deferred tax assets (DTA) as it adopted a lower tax rate.

The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 436.56 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income fell to Rs 1873.8 crore as against Rs 2,660.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For FY20, DLF reported a net loss of Rs 583.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,319.22 crore in FY19. Total income fell to Rs 6,884.14 crore in FY20 from Rs 9,029.41 crore in the preceding year.

The stock price is down over 26 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 150.80, down Rs 5.60, or 3.58 percent.

The management said the novel coronavirus pandemic had led to an industry-wide short-term recalibration of demand and expects some semblance of normalcy to return by the December quarter.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, it noted that it has led to industry-wide short-term recalibration of demand. “While the long-term impact and full extent of this crisis remain to be seen, the company retains a positive outlook for the long term on account of its healthy balance sheet, strong brand image and unwavering commitment to quality. The group has met all its stakeholder commitments. The company has not availed any moratoriums or deferments on its debt obligations,” it said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, DLF has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding. Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.